Machine Gun Kelly Biopic Nominated For Seven Razzies

Machine Gun Kelly’s biopic, Good Mourning has been nominated for seven Razzies for the Golden Raspberry Awards. Though this may sound positive, it’s quite the opposite. The award show’s goal is to honor the year’s worst movies.

Good Mourning is nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, and two nominations for Worst Supporting Actor. Those nods going to Mod Sun and Pete Davidson. The movie is also up for Worst Actor, Worst Director, and Worst Onscreen Combo.

The only film that had more nominations than MGK was the Marilyn Monroe biopic called Blonde.

