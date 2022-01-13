Machine Gun Kelly Pops The Question To Megan Fox

PRPhotos.com

This time is not just a rumor, Machine Gun Kelly really did ask Megan Fox to marry him and she said yes. Both shared the news late Wednesday (Jan. 13) on their Instagram accounts.

On her page, she posted a romantic video of him getting down on one knee. It’s shot professionally with what looks to be a three-camera shoot, but she seems surprised.

On his page is a close-up of her ring, a double silver band of diamonds with 2 large sets. One is a diamond, which is his birth stone and the other is an emerald… Megan’s birthstone.

Machine Gun Kelly wrote that he designed the ring himself with jeweler, Stephen Webster. They were engaged under the same tree where they first fell in love.

