Machine Gun Kelly Says He Only Accepted Movie Role To Meet Megan Fox

PRPhotos.com

On an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show Friday (December 10th), Machine Gun Kelly shared how he first met Megan Fox. While the rapper painted Barrymore’s nails, she asked him, “Can I ask how you guys met? Did you get set up on a date?”

Kelly responded saying he met the Transformers actress while filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. He explained to Barrymore, “Ironically the only reason I took the movie was because they were like, 'Your scenes with Megan Fox' and I was like, 'I'll take the movie.'"

Kelly went on to say that Fox invited him to lunch one day in her trailer. There, Fox asked him how he was feeling, to which he said, "I'm lost.” According to Kelly, Fox replied, “Let's find you." Kelly then told Barrymore, "And I was like … killed me. She was cupid."