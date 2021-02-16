Home » Entertainment » Machine Gun Kelly Wears Megan Fox’s Blood in a Necklace

Machine Gun Kelly Wears Megan Fox’s Blood in a Necklace

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have a blood bond. He shared a post on Valentine’s Day dedicated to the Transformers star: “I wear your blood around my neck,” captioning a gallery or happy and bloody times, alongside “kitchen knife” and “drop of blood” emojis. On of the pics showed a blood-filled pendant.

Fox opted for a slightly more conventional missive. She wrote: “There goes my heart / manifest outside of my body / draped in the towering silhouette of a / most unusually handsome boy / magical and haunted / kinetic and tortured / ethereal and dangerous / cosmic / lawless / eternal / creative genius / the journey will likely be perilous / but there is no destination without / him. happy valentine's day rehab barbie.”

