Maddox Jolie-Pitt Testified Against Brad Pitt in Custody Case: Report

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt testified against his father during their custody battle, Us Weekly reports. Jolie has filed papers claiming she has “proof” of Pitt’s domestic violence.

“Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

Pitt is struggling with the new allegations, a source tells Us. They add: “This process had taken a toll on Brad, and he has taken accountability for his role in the breakdown of the marriage.”

The pair have been in the process of dividing their assets and agreeing on custody of their six kids—Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12—since Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016.

Pitt was cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services after being investigated for alleged child abuse.