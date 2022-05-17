Maggie Peterson, Black Mirror, Edie Falco + More!

MAGGIE PETERSON DIES AT 81: Deadline reports that The Andy Griffith Show actress Maggie Peterson passed away on May 15th at the age of 81. “It is with great sorrow that we report that our dear Aunt Maggie died yesterday afternoon. She passed peacefully in her sleep with her family present,” her family posted to Facebook on Monday (May 16th). Peterson appeared in films such as Angel in My Pocket and The Love God? and on television shows such as Love, American Style, Green Acres and The Odd Couple.

THE SIXTH SEASON OF ‘BLACK MIRROR’ IS IN THE WORKS: Variety reports that Netflix is currently working on the sixth season of Black Mirror. This news comes almost three years after season five was released on the streaming platform.

EDIE FALCO TO PLAY PETE DAVIDSON’S MOTHER IN ‘BUPKIS:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nurse Jackie actress Edie Falco is set to star as Pete Davidson‘s mother in Bupkis. Created by Lorne Michaels, the series is a comedic fiction based on Davidson’s real life.

TRAILER FOR ‘THE OLD MAN’ IS RELEASED: FX released the trailer for their suspense-filled and action-packed series The Old Man on Monday (May 16th). According to Deadline, the show stars Jeff Bridges as a man who left the CIA years ago and has been living off the grid, until assassins catch up with him.