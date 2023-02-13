Home » Entertainment » ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Debuts In Number One Spot At The Domestic Box Office

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Debuts In Number One Spot At The Domestic Box Office

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Magic Mike’s Last Dance hit theaters over the weekend, topping the charts at the domestic box office. The movie pulled in $8.2 million, while Avatar: The Way of Water took second place with $6.9 million. Paramount’s rerelease of Titanic, showing at just 2,464 theaters, claimed third place.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (February 10th) through Sunday (February 12th):

1. Magic Mike’s Last Dance, $8.2 million
2. Avatar: The Way of Water, $6.9 million
3. Titanic, $6.4 million
4. 80 for Brady, $6 million
5. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $5.5 million
6. Knock at the Cabin, $5.5 million
7. A Man Called Otto, $2.63 million
8. Missing, $2.6 million
9. M3GAN, $2.37 million
10. Plane, $1.185 million

