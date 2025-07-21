Major Marvel Characters To Be Recast After ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Getty Images

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that the studio will recast numerous classic characters, including Iron Man and Captain America, following the release of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. This move comes as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) also prepares to introduce a new generation of X-Men. Feige confirmed that many actors who have portrayed X-Men characters over the past two decades, such as Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Rebecca Romijn, will return for roles in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film. However, after this, new actors will take on these iconic characters, reflecting the changes seen in the Marvel comics following the Secret Wars storyline in 2015. Feige emphasized that this is a “reset” rather than a “reboot,” as the studio aims to establish a singular timeline. Feige assured that further details on the re-casting will be shared soon. (Nme)