Maksim Chmerkovskiy Calls Out Kirstie Alley For Tweet About The War In Ukraine

Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy called out his former partner, Kirstie Alley, over a tweet she posted on the war in Ukraine.

In the since-deleted tweet, Alley wrote, “I don’t know what’s real or what is fake in this war. So I won’t be commenting. I’ll pray instead.”

Chmerkovskiy, who has been sharing updates from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, took to Instagram to address Alley’s words. He wrote in his stories, “Dear Kirstie, We haven’t spoken in a while, but I clearly remember being right next to you while you were organizing trucks of aid during hurricane Sandy and I remember all that you were saying to me about situations where innocent are suffering. That same energy is needed right now.”

“No one needs your prayer if you don’t know what’s real or fake,” he added.

In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday (February 26th), Chmerkovskiy assured fans that he’s safe, but that he’s in the “eye of the storm.” He asked viewers to “please make your voice be heard and just spread the word that this needs to pause.”