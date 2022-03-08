Maksim Chmerkovskiy Plans To Return To Europe To Aid Efforts In Ukraine

Getty Images

In a recent interview with CNN, Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy said he’s planning on returning to Europe to help “efforts on the ground” in Ukraine.

“I spent the last couple of days with survivor’s remorse, and I’m currently working on an opportunity to go back. Probably sometime next week I’m going to go back to Poland and joining efforts on the ground. Sort of want to justify my safe out that way,” he said.

Chmerkovskiy returned to the United States on Wednesday (March 2nd), after he was stuck in Ukraine for a week amid the Russian invasion.

At the time, he said, "The reason why Ukraine is standing right now is because of the Ukrainian people … And the fact that the entire world is helping." He also gave a “huge shout-out to Poland, huge shout-out to neighboring countries."