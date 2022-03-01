Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says He Was Arrested In Ukraine And Is Trying To Leave

Getty Images

On Monday (February 28th), Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy posted an update to Instagram, saying that he had been arrested in Ukraine. Chmerkovskiy didn’t state the reason for his arrest, but he shared that he is currently trying to leave the country.

The professional dancer was in the Ukraine to film the Ukrainian version of World of Dance. Of his arrest, he said, "All good – promise. That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned."

Shortly after sharing this update, he posted to his Instagram stories, "I’m really not good right this moment. I see videos of people who’s [sic] legs were torn off minutes ago from the shelling that is going on in Kharkov RIGHT NOW. I won’t post that stuff but I see all of them and it’s extremely disturbing. INNOCENT PEOPLE ARE BEING KILLED!!!! Pray the meeting going on right now will make a difference and CONTINUE TO SCREAM ABOUT THIS F**KING GENOCIDE AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS!!!! It’s working and the entire planet is finally geting [sic] United about something!!!! F**K IT SHOW IT TO THE RUSSIANS."

Later, Chmerkovskiy shared another update: "We’re heading to Warsaw (hopefully). Train to Lviv was not an option. … I’m a big man with nothing but a backpack it’s TRAUMATIZING. Currently I’m in a cabin with 4 adults and 7 kids (ages 2-11) which usually is only occupied by maximum of 3 people. There’s usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon. We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It’s sweaty and claustrophobic."

He continued, "What finally broke me is when I was watching an eight-ish year old boy, hysterically crying and not wanting to let go of his father. Verbatim: 'if you stay I want to stay too because if they kill you I won’t be able to help.'"