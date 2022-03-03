Home » Entertainment » Maksim Chmerkovsky Is Back In The United States

Maksim Chmerkovsky Is Back In The United States

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is back in the United States after spending a week trying to escape from Ukraine.

People reports that the former Dancing With the Stars pro was photographed reuniting with his wife Peta Murgatroyd at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday (March 2nd).

On Monday (February 28th), Chmerkovskiy posted an update to Instagram, saying that he had been arrested in Ukraine. He didn’t state the reason for his arrest, but shared that he was trying to leave the country.

The Ukrainian-born dancer was in Kyiv filming the country’s World of Dance series when Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

