Maksim Chmerkovsky Shares Videos From Ukraine

Getty Images

Maksim Chmerkovsky shared multiple videos Thursday (Feb. 24th) morning from the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, where he’s been filming a project called World of Dance UA.

The Ukrainian-born, former Dancing With the Stars pro spoke over the sounds of sirens as he explained that he didn’t believe things would escalate as quickly as they did.

He wrote in the captions, “I will never be the same. This is stressful and I’m getting old feelings back, like I’ve done this before. This does feel like the way it was when and why we left in the 90s. Like my old PTSD I’ve finally fixed is coming back. I literally only just forgot about those 'always on the edge' feelings and actually started worrying about things like bbq grills.”

In a second clip, the dancer announced that he wants to go back home to the United States and choked up thinking about his friends who cannot escape.

He addressed his Russian fans before heading to a bomb shelter, saying, “I think the Russians need to get up and actually say something, because no one’s opinion is being heard. This is all one man’s ambition of something, and however convenient it sounds in Moscow, however comfortable you are where you are in Russia, I just don’t think this is the right thing.”