Man Arrested At Travis Kelce’s Home While Trying To Serve Taylor Swift Legal Papers

Getty Images

Justin Lee Fisher, a former police officer turned private investigator, was arrested September 15th at Travis Kelce’s Kansas home while attempting to serve Taylor Swift deposition papers for Justin Baldoni’s legal team. Fisher was charged with jumping the fence onto private property around 2 a.m. and is scheduled to appear in court October 15th.”I wasn’t hurt or anything besides being arrested for doing my job and possibly losing my [private eye] license,” Fisher said. The incident stems from Baldoni’s federal lawsuit against Blake Lively, where he claims Swift agreed to be deposed in October. Swift’s legal team disputed this claim in a September 12th filing, stating “my client did not agree to a deposition” and has “no material role in this action.” The legal battle began when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment during It Ends With Us. (Story URL)