Man Arrested For Attacking Dave Chappelle Onstage At The Hollywood Bowl

A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday (May 4th) for attacking Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl during Tuesday night’s Netflix Is A Joke Festival at the Hollywood Bowl.

The LAPD says that Isaiah Lee, who was carrying a plastic replica gun that contained a knife blade, was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to reports, the incident occurred just after the comedian told the crowd that he needed to ramp up security due to backlash from his remarks about the trans community last year. Lee was corralled by security and fellow comedian Jamie Foxx as Chappelle joked, “It’s a transman,” causing backlash online once again.

A Chappelle spokesperson told Deadline in a statement, “Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment.”