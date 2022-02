Getty Images

A man has been arrested for “actively threatening” Real Housewives of Orange County alum Elizabeth Vargas inside her home.

The Newport Beach, California Police Department confirmed to People Wednesday (Feb. 2nd) that Ryan Matthew Geraghty was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and extortion.

The night prior, there was a SWAT standoff with the suspect after he barricaded himself inside of the RHOC star’s home.