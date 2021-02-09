‘Mank,’ ‘Minari’ Lead Critics’ Choice Awards

PRPhotos.com

David Fincher‘s black-and-white “Mank,” which traces the story behind “Citizen Kane,” leads the 26th Critics’ Choice Awards with 12 nods. The Netflix film also lead the Golden Globes with six nominations, but it only garnered one from the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

“Mank” is up for best picture, actor (Gary Oldman), supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried) and director (Fincher), among other categories. Trailing behind is Lee Isaac Chung‘s Korean American drama “Minari,” which received 10 nominations, including best picture, actor (Steven Yeun), supporting actress (Yuh-jung Youn), director and screenplay (both Chung).

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” scored eight mentions, while Universal Pictures’ “News of the World,” from director and co-writer Paul Greengrass, nabbed seven.

Netflix leads the streamers with four best picture nominations for “Da 5 Bloods” from Spike Lee, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” from George C. Wolfe, “Mank” from Fincher and Aaron Sorkin‘s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” All told, Netflix garnered 46 film nominations; A24 came in second place with 14, and Amazon was right behind that with 13. Across TV and film, HBO pulled into second place with 24 nominations, and Amazon had 18 but Netflix overshadowed both with a total of 72, 26 of which were TV noms.

Olivia Colman was nominated for supporting actress for “The Father,” becoming the only star recognized for her work in film and TV. (She was also nominated for “The Crown”). Chadwick Boseman made history as the first actor to receive two posthumous nominations in the same year for “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”