Marc Maron Concludes 16-Year Podcast Run With Final Barack Obama Interview

Marc Maron concluded his podcast WTF With Marc Maron on Monday after 16 years, featuring former President Barack Obama as his final guest. The show launched September 1, 2009, and became one of the most streamed podcasts ever. Obama made his second appearance, having previously visited Maron’s Los Angeles garage studio about 10 years ago while still in office. For Monday’s episode, Maron traveled to Washington D.C. to discuss moving on from career-defining roles. Obama offered advice: “Don’t rush into what the next thing is. Take a beat. And take some satisfaction looking backwards and saying you know what, didn’t get everything done that I wanted. Wasn’t always exactly how I planned it, but there’s a body of work there that I’m proud of.” Maron announced the podcast’s end this summer, citing feeling “burnt out.” (Story URL)