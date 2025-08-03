Margot Robbie In Talks To Star In Tim Burton’s Remake Of ‘Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman’

Getty Images

Margot Robbie is reportedly in negotiations to star in Tim Burton’s upcoming remake of the classic 1958 science fiction horror film, Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman. The original movie follows a wealthy heiress who, after a close encounter with an alien, transforms into a towering figure and seeks retribution against her unfaithful husband. Burton is set to direct the film for Warner Bros., which had previously commissioned an initial screenplay draft from Gillian Flynn, the writer behind Gone Girl. However, Flynn has since departed the project due to other commitments, leaving Warner Bros. to search for a new screenwriter. Robbie’s potential involvement as the lead actor is contingent upon the final version of the script. Robbie’s next on-screen appearance will be in Wuthering Heights, scheduled for release in early 2026. The second season of Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday premieres August 6th. (COS)