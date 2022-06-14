Marilyn Monroe’s Dress Is Allegedly Damaged After Kim Kardashian Wore It To 2022 Met Gala

Some people weren’t happy to see Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe‘s 1962 dress to this year’s Met Gala, but the latest buzz about the dress is certain to ruffle feathers.

On Monday (June 13th), Pop Crave posted side-by-side photos of the dress to Twitter that were supposedly taken before Kardashian wore it and after it hit the red carpet.

The caption reads, “Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it.”

Kardashian told Vogue that she lost 16 pounds in order to fit into the dress. She also told the publication, “I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.”