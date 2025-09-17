Mario Lopez Named Host Of 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards

Getty Images

Mario Lopez will host the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards on October 17th at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. The announcement comes through a partnership between the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and Access Hollywood, where Lopez co-hosts. Access Hollywood will feature five nights of Daytime Emmy segments starting October 13th, then recap the ceremony on October 20th with red carpet highlights and winner interviews. “As a beloved figure in daytime television himself, Mario brings the perfect blend of energy, familiarity, and star power to the stage,” said NATAS president Adam Sharp. For the first time since 2018, public tickets will be sold starting at $75 through Ticketmaster. (Story URL)