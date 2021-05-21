Mariska Hargitay Praises Brave Fan Who Fought Off A Kidnapper

Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay praised a young fan for her bravery after she stood up to an attempted kidnapper.

Police say an 11-year-old Florida girl fought off a man who tried to abduct her at a bus stop with a move she said she learned from watching Law & Order: SVU with her mom.

The girl, identified only as Alyssa, told Today on Thursday (May 20th) that she had been playing with blue slime at the time of the attack and made sure to mark the assailant with the sticky substance in order to make him easier to identify.

Olivia Benson herself, shared the story on Instagram along with some kind words for the 11-year-old.

Hargitay wrote, “Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe. And I am so honored to be part of your incredible story. You are one BRAVE, Strong and Smart young woman. I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear! Take good care of yourself and each other. With all my love, your number one fan, Mariska.”

Alyssa’s plan was successful. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s office, the suspect had blue slime all over his arms when police caught him.

Jared Paul Stanga has been charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13 and aggravated assault and battery and is being held on just over $1.5 million bond.