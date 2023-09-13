Home » Entertainment » Mark Consuelos Is ‘Hanging On’ To Kelly Ripa ‘For Dear Life’

Mark Consuelos Is ‘Hanging On’ To Kelly Ripa ‘For Dear Life’

Posted on

Mark Conseulos had nothing but sweet things to say about his wife of 27 years during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Listen, I married way above my station,” the Riverdale actor told the outlet on Monday (September 11th). “I’m the luckiest guy, I found her and I’m like ‘I’m hanging on for dear life.'”

He added that he hopes “she feels the same way!”

Consuelos also commented on the reports that Ripa is considering retiring from LIVE with Kelly and Mark. “I think it’s a real thing. She’s been at that for 23 years,” he said. However, the Queen of the South actor shared that it won’t happen “anytime soon.”

Related Articles

Danny Masterson Is Sentenced To 30 Years To Life In Prison For Rape
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Underwent ‘Urgent Fetal Surgery’ To Save Baby’s Life
Millie Bobby Brown ‘Knew’ Jake Bongiovi ‘Was Going To Be A Huge Part Of [Her] Life’ When They First Met
Zendaya Talks About ‘Navigating’ Her Private Life Amid Relationship With Tom Holland
Judge Orders That R Kelly Royalties Must Go To His Victims
Paul Mescal Is ‘Angry’ That People Feel Entitled To His Personal Life