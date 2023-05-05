Mark Hamill Calls Carrie Fisher ‘Our Princess’ At Walk Of Fame Ceremony

PRPhotos.com

Mark Hamill paid a sweet tribute to his Star Wars co-star, Carrie Fisher, at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Thursday (May 4th).

The actor read from a note he wrote about Fisher shortly after her death. In his speech, he said, “Carrie was one of a kind. She belonged to us all, whether we liked it or not. She was our princess, dammit! And the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fearlessly independent, ferociously funny, take charge woman who took our collective breath away. Determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her and want her to succeed and be happy. She played such a crucial role in my professional and personal life. Both would’ve been far emptier without her.”

Hamill stuck around to help Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, unveil her mother’s star.

The Scream Queens star poured glitter on the star itself and told the crowd, “My mom was glitter. She covered her world in it both literally and metaphorically. She left a mark of her sparkle on everyone she met.”