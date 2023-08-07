Mark Margolis, Jamie Lee Curtis, Meghan Markle + More!

PRPhotos.com

MARK MARGOLIS DIES AT 83: Mark Margolis, the actor known for playing Hector “Tio” Salamanca on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has died at the age of 83. His manager, Robert Kolker, told Deadline in a statement, “He was one of a kind. We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.” Margolis appeared in films and television shows such as Scarface, Oz, Black Swan, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Santa Barbara and Gotham.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS SAYS SHE ‘FULLY SUPPORTS’ SAG-AFTRA FOLLOWING ‘SWITZERLAND’ CRITICISM: Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram on Saturday (August 5th) to clarify previous comments she made about being “more Switzerland” when it comes to SAG-AFTRA’s negotiations with AMPTP. “I attended a beautiful charity event celebrating the groundbreaking for the new campus of @projectangelfood and I was inevitably asked about the strike and I made a comment about wanting to be like Switzerland,” she wrote. “All of a sudden the clearly desperate news cycle machine is all over me to clarify those comments. HERE THEY ARE! I FULLY SUPPORT the @sagaftra strike, have volunteered making signs multiple times and have donated to the relief fund. I SUPPORT the leadership and SUPPORT our demands. I’m a rank-and-file union member. I am not on any negotiating committee.”

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY BUY FILM RIGHTS FOR BESTSELLING ROMANTIC NOVEL: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making moves in Hollywood. Deadline reports that the pair purchased the film rights for the bestselling romantic novel Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune, which was published in May of this year. This film is part of their $100 million deal with Netflix.

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘THE KILL ROOM:’ According to Good Morning America, the official trailer for The Kill Room was released on Thursday (August 3rd), starring Uma Thurman and her daughter, Maya Hawke. This marks the first time the pair have appeared onscreen together. The movie is about a money laundering scheme involving an art gallery, and it also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Joe Manganiello. The Kill Room is expected to hit theaters on September 29th.