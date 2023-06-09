Mark Ruffalo, ‘Queen Charlotte,’ Ryan Reynolds + More!

MARK RUFFALO TO STAR IN NEW HBO DRAMA BY ‘MARE OF EASTTOWN’ CREATOR: According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new drama by Mare of Easttown creator, Brad Ingelsby, is in the works at HBO. Mark Ruffalo is set to star in and executive produce the series, which the outlet describes is “about a law enforcement task force and the criminals they’re trying to apprehend.”

‘QUEEN CHARLOTTE’ HOLDS ONTO NIELSEN STREAMING CHART CROWN: Deadline reports that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story remains at the top of the Nielsen streaming chart from May 8th to May 14th for the second week in a row. The show reached 1.9 billion minutes viewed in its second week on Netflix. Bridgerton has also made its way back to the top-ten streaming originals list, following the debut of the prequel.

RYAN REYNOLDS AND KENNETH BRANAGH CAST IN ‘MAYDAY:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh are set to lead the action-adventure film Mayday by Apple Original Films and Skydance. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley wrote the script prior to the Writers Guild of America strike and are set to direct the project.

HULU PICKS UP ‘VANDERPUMP VILLA:’ Variety reports that, in the wake of all the #Scandoval drama, a new Vanderpump Rules spinoff has been ordered to series by Hulu. The 10-episode series follows the staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s luxury French villa as they accommodate their wealthy guests.