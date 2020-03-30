Mark Wahlberg & Kim Kardashian Latest To Donate Big Bucks to Coronavirus Fight

PRPhotos.com

Celebrities are giving back amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Friday, Mark Wahlberg announced that his restaurant, Wahlburgers Bar & Restaurant chain, will pay for lunch for Beaumont Hospital workers in Michigan on Saturday.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, announced that her shapewear brand SKIMS will donate $1 million to families affected by COVID-19. In a statement, she said: “On Monday, we’re restocking the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, are able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic. Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a global crisis so more than ever, it’s our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others.”

Previously, she announced that 20% of all profits from the SKIMS Cotton Collection would be donated to Baby2Baby‘s coronavirus program. When the brand launched in September of 2019, it sold out its collection within 24 hours and had a waitlist of more than 1 million people.

Other celebrities who have opened their wallets: Bruno Mars has pledged $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to support MGM employees who have lost their jobs; Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry; Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $1 million to Frontline Responders Fund; Bethenny Frankel has donated $250K in masks for NYC hospitals; James Taylor donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital; Jim Gaffigan has teamed up with the Shake Shack to provide healthcare workers at Mount Sinai Health System a free lunch; Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos has donated $1 million to the New York Governor’s Office; Rihanna has donated $5 million to relief efforts.