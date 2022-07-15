Marriage Is ‘100 Percent’ A Part Of Pete Davidson’s Plan For The Future

Pete Davidson hopes to be a married man someday. During Thursday’s (July 14th) episode of Hart to Heart, the Saturday Night Live star, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, said that he “100 percent” wants to get married.

“That’s the way I hope it goes, you know?” Davidson said to host Kevin Hart.

An early clip of the episode revealed Davidson’s “dream” to be a father. “Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kid.' And like, I don't like saying corny sh*t — the reasoning was like, I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now,” he said, referring to his father passing away on September 11th.

Davidson continued, “It wasn't his fault; he passed away. But just to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that. I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't.”