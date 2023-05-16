Martha Stewart Is Featured On The Cover Of The 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Martha Stewart made history on Monday (May 15th) with the release of the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. At 81 years old, she’s the oldest model to ever grace the cover of the magazine.

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,'” she said in an interview with the magazine.

The Martha Bakes star added, “I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”