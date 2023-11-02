Martin Luther King Jr.’s Daughter Responds To Amy Schumer’s Post About Israel

PRPhotos.com

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King, took to Twitter on Tuesday (October 31st) to respond to a video Amy Schumer shared recently, showing her father speaking about Israel.

"The whole world must see that Israel must exist and has the right to exist and is one of the great outposts of democracy in the world,” the legendary civil rights activist says in the clip. “If my Jewish brothers and sisters said to me amid antisemitism anywhere, 'We don't need your support. We have enough Jewish power to deal with this problem ourselves.' I would still take a stand against antisemitism because it's wrong, it's unjust, and it's evil."

Bernice responded, “Amy: Certainly, my father was against antisemitism, as am I.”

She added, “He also believed militarism (along with racism and poverty) to be among the interconnected Triple Evils. I am certain he would call for Israel’s bombing of Palestinians to cease, for hostages to be released…”

Schumer has shared a number of pro-Israel posts since the surprise Hamas attack on October 7th. On Wednesday (November 1st), she shared a lengthy statement to Instagram in response to her critics.

“What I want is EVERY HOSTAGE BACK,” the Trainwreck actress wrote. “I want safety and freedom from Hamas for Palestinian and Israelies. I want safety for Jewish people and Muslims as well. Everyone. Just like you. I want peace. You will never see me wishing harm on anyone. Saying I’m Islamophobic or that I like genocide is crazy.”