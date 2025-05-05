Marvel Changes ‘Thunderbolts*’ Posters To Reveal The Meaning Of That Asterisk

Marvel Studios made a surprising move by revealing a major plot twist for its summer film Thunderbolts*. Following the movie’s opening weekend, a billboard in Los Angeles was updated to display the new title The New Avengers, and the cast was featured in a video tearing off the old title to unveil the new one. This change was reflected on ticketing websites, sparking curiosity among fans who had questioned the original Thunderbolts title with an asterisk. The storyline introduces the New Avengers, featuring Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Sentry (Lewis Pullman). A post-credits scene hints at the team’s presence in the former Avengers’ headquarters, now known as the Watchtower. (Variety)