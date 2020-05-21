Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Clashed Over Kids?

PRPhotos.com

Mary-Kate Olsen, 33, and Olivier Sarkozy, 50, split over several issues, but one of the key problems was that they didn’t agree on whether they should have children together, a source tells People.

Sarkozy shares two grown children with ex-wife Charlotte Bernard, and didn’t want any other children.

“A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her. This has changed,” says the source.

Olsen filed for divorce on April 17th, and then requested an emergency order to file for divorce on May 13th, citing fears that Sarkozy would oust her from their NYC apartment. A judge denied her request, deeming it “nonessential” during the coronavirus pandemic.