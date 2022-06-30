Mary Mara, Cameron Diaz, Julia Roberts + More!

PRPhotos.com

MARY MARA’S CAUSE OF DEATH IS REVEALED: According to The New York Post, ER actress Mary Mara died Sunday (June 26th) from asphyxiation due to water. Mara’s representative, Craig Dorfman, said investigators found that the actress might have slipped and hit her head while swimming in the Saint Lawrence River. “Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met. I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ off-Broadway. She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed,” Dorfman said.

CAMERON DIAZ RETURNS TO ACTING FOR ‘BACK IN ACTION:’ Variety reports that Cameron Diaz is stepping out of retirement and into a role for Netflix’s action-comedy titled Back in Action. Diaz will star alongside her Annie costar, Jamie Foxx.

THE TRAILER IS RELEASED FOR ‘TICKET TO PARADISE:’ According to Today, the trailer for Ticket to Paradise dropped on Wednesday (June 29th). Julia Roberts returns to the rom-com alongside her Ocean’s Eleven costar, George Clooney. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in October.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘SEE HOW THEY RUN:’ Variety reports that Searchlight Pictures released the first trailer for See How They Run on Wednesday (June 29th). Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan star as two detectives trying to solve a murder mystery. The film will reach theaters on September 30th.