Mary Mara, Hocus Pocus 2, Alyssa Milano + More!

MARY MARA DIES AT 61: According to Page Six, Law & Order actress Mary Mara has died at the age of 61. A representative for Mara said on Monday (June 27th), “Mary’s body was found this morning in her beloved St. Lawrence River.” According to the police report, no foul play is suspected, but an autopsy will be performed to determine her official cause of death. Along with Law & Order, Mara appeared in Ray Donovan and NYPD Blue as well.

‘HOCUS POCUS 2′ TRAILER IS RELEASED: Nearly thirty years later, the Sanderson sisters are back. Variety reports that the first trailer for the Hocus Pocus sequel dropped on Tuesday (June 28th). The movie will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting September 30th, just in time for the spooky season.

‘WHO’S THE BOSS?’ SEQUEL IS UNDER WAY: Deadline reports that the Who’s The Boss? sequel has landed at Amazon Freevee. Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza are set to reprise their roles from the original 1984 show.

SEE MARGOT ROBBIE AND RYAN GOSLING ON THE SET OF ‘BARBIE:’ On Tuesday (June 28th), photos circulated showing Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerblading around Venice Beach in matching neon attire, channeling ‘80s Barbie and Ken, for the upcoming Barbie movie. Page Six reports that the film, directed by Greta Gerwig, is set to be released in 2023.