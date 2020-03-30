Mason Disick Can’t Stop Spilling the Tea, Despite Kourtney & Scott’s Best Efforts

PRPhotos.com

Tweens and their technology! The 10-year-old Mason Disick has managed to spill gallons of tea on his famous family, despite his mom Kourtney Kardashian and dad Scott Disick‘s best efforts.

Here’s what’s happening: Mason joined Instagram last week and did an IG Live with fans and followers, which went as well as you’d expect. Thanks to his revelations, the world learned that, despite rumors, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not back together.

Before he could ruin more Keeping Up With the Kardashians plot points, they deleted Mason’s account. But a tween won’t be kept down, so he created a TikTok profile and began churning out content. The first page was taken down, and he told fans in anther that it happened “because I was too young.”

And Mason isn’t pleased with Kourtney and Disick, saying they’re cramping his influencer style. “I went viral. I would’ve had 2.7 mil by now if I kept it up.”