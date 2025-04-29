‘Match Game’ Returns To ABC With Martin Short As Host

Martin Short is set to host the revival of Match Game on ABC, marking the return of the timeless gameshow after four years. The show, which began in 1962 and has aired on various networks, will feature four contestants competing for a chance to win $25,000 by matching the answers of six celebrities in a fill-in-the-blank game. While Sarah Jessica Parker was in talks for involvement, a deal wasn’t finalized. The previous version, hosted by Alec Baldwin, aired for five seasons until 2021. The new iteration will be filmed in Montreal, Canada, differing from the original New York location. The show’s schedule placement and airtime are yet to be determined. (Deadline)