Matt Damon Reveals Famous Roles, Major Cash Cows He Passed Over

Matt Damon may have scored some of the best roles in Hollywood, but there are a few biggies that he passed up.

At a master class at the Cannes Film Festival, the 50-year-old said: "I was offered a little movie called Avatar. [Director] James Cameron offered me 10% of it."

Avatar grossed more than any other film at the box office, or about $2.8 billion. 

He said: "I will go down in history.… You will never meet an actor who turned down more money."

Sam Worthington starred instead, and is set for the film’s four upcoming sequels. 

