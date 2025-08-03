Matt Rife Buys Ed & Lorraine Warren’s Occult Museum, Which Houses Annabelle Doll

Getty Images

Comedian Matt Rife announced that he and ghost hunter Elton Castee have purchased the home and Occult Museum of the late paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, becoming the legal guardians of their collection of supposedly haunted objects. Rife took to social media to share the news, expressing his deep fascination with the paranormal and the Conjuring horror franchise, which was inspired by the Warrens’ cases. The Occult Museum, which was previously open to the public but closed in 2019 due to zoning issues, housed artifacts like the infamous Annabelle doll. Rife and Castee plan to reopen the house for overnight stays and museum tours, allowing visitors to experience the haunted history of the property firsthand. The Warrens, who were instrumental in bringing demonology and the paranormal into the mainstream, inspired the Conjuring films. (THR)