Matthew Lawrence And Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Are Officially An Item

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas went Instagram official over the weekend, to the delight of many fans. The pair shared a joint post in which they happily danced and sang along to A-ha's "Take on Me” in matching pajamas.

"#onesiegang #wecute," Chilli captioned the post. Lawrence’s Boy Meets World costar, Danielle Fishel, commented on the post, "This makes me very happy!!”

A rep for Chilli told Entertainment Tonight that the pair have been dating for a couple of months. "Chilli and Matthew are dating and spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where Matthew met Chilli's family," her rep said. "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together."

This news comes after the pair were spotted in Hawaii together last year—denying romance rumors at the time.