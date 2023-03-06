Matthew Lawrence Comments On His Relationship With Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas

Matthew Lawrence is beyond happy when it comes to his relationship with TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Friday (March 3rd), The Boy Meets World star told the outlet that he thinks Chilli is “really, really special.”

“My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli,” Lawrence said. “I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special.”

When asked if the pair were considering having children, Lawrence replied, “That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do.”

The Mrs. Doubtfire actor also shared that they met on a flight during a big snowstorm. “Really it was the flight talking and then afterwards saying, 'hey, you know what? Let's keep in contact,' and it almost did not happen,” he said. “Literally an hour before the flight took off, they said, 'Okay, we got you on this flight. You gotta go.'”