Matthew Lawrence Says His Agency Fired Him After He Refused To Strip For An ‘Award-Winning Director’

Matthew Lawrence is getting candid about how sexual harassment affects men in Hollywood as well. On a recent episode of his Brotherly Love podcast, the Boy Meets World star recalled being asked to strip in front of an award-winning director in the early days of his career.

“I lost my agency because I went to the hotel room — which I can't believe they would send me to — of a very prominent Oscar award-winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off and said he needed to take polaroids of me,” Lawrence said. “And if I did X, Y and Z, I would be the next Marvel character.”

After the Mrs. Doubtfire actor refused and “left this director's room,” he said his agency fired him. “Not a lot of guys, in my opinion, have come out and talked about this in the industry,” Lawrence added. “Now, granted, it's probably about a third of what women go through. Men go through this as well.”

