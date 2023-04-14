Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson Think They Might Be Related

PRPhotos.com

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are so close that they’re currently promoting a show called Brother From Another Mother – but is it possible the True Detective costars really are related?

McConaughey recently revealed on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast that he’s pretty sure his mom and Harrelson’s dad hooked up.

The Oscar winner said, “In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families. And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.”

He continued, “We went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant and did some math and found out that Harrelson’s dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment.”

The actors have not yet decided to take a DNA test to get proof about a potential family connection between them.