Home » Entertainment » Matthew McConaughey Comments On His Mother ‘Testing’ Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey Comments On His Mother ‘Testing’ Camila Alves

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Matthew McConaughey shared his thoughts on his mother “testing” his wife Camila Alves when they first started dating on a recent episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.

This comes after Alves revealed on an episode of Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast in August, “She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriend’s names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting down a bit, all kinds of stuff."

“My family — and part of Camila and I as well — we cherish the value of a sense of humor and comedy,” McConaughey said. While some people were offended by his mother’s “funny” behavior, the Dallas Buyers Club actor said, “Camila wasn’t wounded about it.”

He added, “What tickles us may bruise others.”

Related Articles

Kerry Washington Comments On Why She Stopped Playing The ‘White Girl’s Best Friend’
Angus Cloud’s Mother Recalls Finding Him Dead In His Room
Jason Bateman Had A ‘Full Meltdown’ In Front Of Matthew McConaughey On The ‘SmartLess’ Podcast
Leslie Jones Calls Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Comments ‘Unforgiveable’
Kate Winslet Comments On Shooting Nude Scenes For ‘Lee’
Matthew Broderick Says He Was ‘Mugged Often’ While Growing Up In NYC