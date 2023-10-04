Matthew McConaughey Comments On His Mother ‘Testing’ Camila Alves

PRPhotos.com

Matthew McConaughey shared his thoughts on his mother “testing” his wife Camila Alves when they first started dating on a recent episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.

This comes after Alves revealed on an episode of Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast in August, “She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriend’s names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting down a bit, all kinds of stuff."

“My family — and part of Camila and I as well — we cherish the value of a sense of humor and comedy,” McConaughey said. While some people were offended by his mother’s “funny” behavior, the Dallas Buyers Club actor said, “Camila wasn’t wounded about it.”

He added, “What tickles us may bruise others.”