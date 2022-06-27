Matthew McConaughey Comments On President Biden Signing Gun Control Bill

PRPhotos.com

Matthew McConaughey has been actively trying to urge lawmakers to pass legislation regarding gun control ever since the Robb Elementary School shooting took place in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, in May. After President Biden signed the gun control bill on Saturday (June 25th), the Dallas Buyers Club actor shared a post to Instagram stating that it was “a step in the right direction” and “a reasonable and holistic step towards addressing America's gun violence epidemic.”

McConaughey continued in his post: “This bill will save innocent lives by keeping guns out of the law breaking and irresponsible hands that are trying to hijack the Second Amendment.”

The Dazed and Confused actor added, “While this bill isn't perfect, it is a shining example of a great American potential and political virtue: the act of compromise and validating an opposing viewpoint.”