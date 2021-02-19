Matthew McConaughey & James Van Der Beek Send Love and Help to Texas

PRPhotos.com

Sending love to Texas! A brutal storm has left thousands still without power or drinkable water in Texas after millions lost electricity. Exposure to severe cold and lack of power has caused 911 calls and hospitalizations to surge, according to reports.

Matthew McConaughey, who hails from Uvalde, Texas, was one of the first to share his support, tweeting, “I am sending prayers of resilience and the humanity of the helping hand out to all Texans that are struggling with the freeze. I have reached out to help @mealsonwheels, @AAULTX, @BGCAustin. For more information on resources, how you can help or to donate tap the links above.”

James Van Der Beek, who moved to the state last year, took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to let his fans know that he and his family were “now without water.”

“I'm really just sending a lot of good vibes out to everybody out there who is without power, without water,” he explained in a series of videos. “It's a very serious situation so if you know anybody in Texas and there's any way you can support, just reach out and ask how they're doing. Texas is not used to this and they're not really prepared for it.”

Multiple cast members from The Real Housewives of Dallas have also spoken out. Stephanie Hollman said on her Instagram Stories that she and her family finally got their power back after three days without it.

Hollman's co-star, Dr. Tiffany Moon, shared a photo of the extensive damage The Family Place shelter suffered as a result of the storm.

“We have over 100 women and children who have been displaced from our shelter due to a burst pipe. They are OK and in temporary housing but we need to find a solution as this will take WEEKS to repair,” Moon explained. “I have been reaching out to all our hotel connections but if anyone has ANY leads on housing for about 120 women and children for 4-6 weeks, please message me privately. We need all the help we can get. Thank you everyone and please stay safe.”

Patricia Arquette, Chrissy Teigen, Kerry Washington and others also shared their love and concern.