Matthew McConaughey Says He Was ‘Molested’

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about sexually assaulted when he was 18. In his new memoir Greenlights, he said: “I’ve earned a few scars getting through this rodeo of humanity.” He continued: “I got whipped until my butt bled for putting on a Cracker Jack tattoo when I was ten” and “The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father.”

But then, he wrote: “I was molested by a man when I was eighteen while knocked unconscious in the back of a van.”

The actor also said: “I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was fifteen. I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.”

Despite the bad incidents, he said: "I’ve never felt like a victim. I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy.”

In 2016, he supported the University of Texas’ Rape Elimination Program by driving students home from campus after dark, but this is his first time discussing the attack.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner is married to Camila Alves, with whom he shares three children.