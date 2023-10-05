Home » Entertainment » Matthew McConaughey Says ‘There Were Years’ Where He ‘Could Not Talk’ To His Mother

Matthew McConaughey Says ‘There Were Years’ Where He ‘Could Not Talk’ To His Mother

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Matthew McConaughey may have defended his mother with regard to her “testing” his wife, Camila Alves, on a recent episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast—but the Dallas Buyers Club actor also commented on the challenges he himself has faced over the years with her.

"I tried to change my mom," he said. "For eight years her and I had an estranged relationship where I couldn't have more than a conversation of, 'Hi, Mom, doing good. Love you. Bye.' Anything she asked me, I couldn't tell her personally because she didn't have a governor, she'd go to the press. She showed up on Hard Copy, taking people to my childhood room, showing people, 'This is where he lost his virginity.'"

The Interstellar actor added, "There were years where I could not talk to her. I tried to change her. I need just a mom right now, not a fan and I didn't have it."

Related Articles

Brian Austin Green Details Experiencing ‘Stroke-Like Symptoms’ For More Than Four Years
Matthew McConaughey Comments On His Mother ‘Testing’ Camila Alves
Angus Cloud’s Mother Recalls Finding Him Dead In His Room
Jason Bateman Had A ‘Full Meltdown’ In Front Of Matthew McConaughey On The ‘SmartLess’ Podcast
Drew Barrymore Announces She Will Resume Her Talk Show Amid Strikes
Danny Masterson Is Sentenced To 30 Years To Life In Prison For Rape