Matthew Perry Apologizes To Keanu Reeves For Memoir Comments

Matthew Perry dissed Keanu Reeves in his new memoir Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing, and now he’s offered the Matrix actor an apology.

In the book, Perry writes of his late friend River Phoenix: “River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Some in Hollywood took to social media to respond to this slight. Lynda Carter tweeted, “Come on… Keanu Reeves is like one of those frozen cakes. Nobody doesn't like him!” West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler added, “personally thrilled that keanu reeves walks among us.”

In a statement to People, Perry backtracked on his words. “I'm actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” he said.