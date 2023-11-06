Matthew Perry, George Takei, Kathy Griffin + More!

PRPhotos.com

MATTHEW PERRY’S ‘FRIENDS’ COSTARS ATTEND HIS PRIVATE FUNERAL: People reports that a private funeral for Matthew Perry was held on Friday (November 3rd) at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles—where celebrities such as Paul Walker and Carrie Fisher have also been laid to rest. His Friends costars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow all attended the ceremony, which began at approximately 3 p.m. and ended at approximately 5 p.m.

GEORGE TAKEI WISHES KATHY GRIFFIN A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Kathy Griffin shared a video to Instagram on Saturday (November 4th) in which George Takei wishes her a happy 63rd birthday. The Star Trek actor can be seen lying back on a couch and reading The New York Times. “Happy birthday. May you live long and prosper,” he says, holding up the Vulcan salute. “This #trekkie #legend sent me a #happybirthday message!!! Love @georgehtakei now and forever!!!” Griffin wrote in the caption.

AMY ROBACH AND T.J. HOLMES RUN NYC MARATHON TOGETHER: On Sunday (November 5th), Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were photographed running the New York City Marathon together, according to Entertainment Tonight. The former GMA3 hosts remain a couple following the news of their secret relationship in 2022 and will soon be debuting their own podcast. Other stars who ran the marathon include Patina Miller, Luke MacFarlane, and Matt James.

KYLE RICHARDS BREAKS DOWN INTO TEARS WHILE DISCUSSING HER SEPARATION FROM MAURICIO UMANSKY: Kyle Richards wiped away tears while discussing her separation from Mauricio Umansky at BravoCon in Las Vegas Sunday (November 5th). “This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. She added that “a lot of people” have been telling her to “fix everything” with the Dancing with the Stars alum and to “pull it together.” “Obviously, that’s what I want,” she said.