Matthew Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck + More!

‘FRIENDS’ DIRECTOR SAYS CAST WAS ‘DESTROYED’ BY MATTHEW PERRY’S DEATH: James Burrows, one of the directors on Friends, appeared on the Today show Thursday (November 2nd) and shared how Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow responded to the news of Matthew Perry’s death. “I had texted the girls the day we found out,” he said. “They were destroyed. It’s a brother dying.” Perry passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (October 28th) at the age of 54.

JENNIFER LOPEZ FEELS ‘RELAXED AND COMFORTABLE’ WITH BEN AFFLECK: Jennifer Lopez is sharing her appreciation for her husband, Ben Affleck. During an interview with Vogue published on Thursday (November 2nd), the Wedding Planner actress said, "I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically. Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today." Lopez added, "Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else."

SALMA HAYEK’S ‘HEART IS HEAVY WITH SORROW’ AFTER HURRICANE OTIS HITS MEXICO: Salma Hayek reacted to the devastation in Mexico, after Hurricane Otis made landfall as a category 5 storm last week. Sharing photos and video of the destruction on Instagram Wednesday (November 1st), the Frida actress wrote, “Mexico will always be with me; I will always belong to it. It is my home country. My heart is heavy with sorrow and compassion for the countless lives disrupted, and the homes shattered by the relentless force of Hurricane Otis.” She added, “As I reflect upon the unparalleled beauty, vibrant culture, and resilient spirit that make Mexico extraordinary, I am reminded of the profound strength that unites us in the face of adversity.” Hayek also included a link to UNICEF’s website and asked fans to donate to the organization’s relief fund.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO AND VITTORIA CERETTI ARE REPORTEDLY EXCLUSIVE: According to Us Weekly, things are getting serious between Leonardo DiCaprio and model Vittoria Ceretti. A source told the outlet that the Titanic actor is “completely smitten,” and that “it’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive.” The source added, “Vittoria is all he thinks about.” The pair have been linked since August.